NEET 2022 Application Form: When to Expect, Exam Date & Pattern

Medical college aspirants can expect the medical college entrance exam - National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 notification and application form to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in. While the application process was expected to begin in January itself, reports suggest that assembly polls can push the dates a bit further.

NEET 2022 application process may begin in March. The examination could be scheduled for June depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time, as per sources. Now the official statement is out yet. NEET 2022 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses including MBBS, AYUSH, BDS among others. Students will be given a window of nearly a month to fill the form, an application edit option will also be available to students to ensure error-free application forms.

NEET 2022: Will it Happen Twice?

There has been an increased demand to make NEET a low-stake exam. The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health had discussed last year to conduct the medical entrance exam twice in a year to give students an extra chance. The demand to conduct NEET twice a year got stronger after several suicides of medical aspirants were reported last year due to performance pressure. The engineering entrance - JEE Main too has multiple attempts, however, the talks remained inconclusive. This year too, News18.com had reported that the discussions have been held, however, no final decision has been made yet.

NEET 2022 to Have Internal Choices

Like last year, the entrance is expected to be held on the new exam pattern offering internal choices to the aspirants.

The three-hour medical entrance exam is expected to consist of 200 questions out of which candidates will have to attempt 180 questions. The exam will be divided into three sections — Physics, Chemistry and Biology with a total of 720 marks. Out of the total 200 questions, 100 will be in the Biology section (all compulsory), 50 questions each will be from Physics and Chemistry. Candidates will have to attempt 35 questions from the Physics and Chemistry sections separately. Candidates will be eligible for four marks for every correct answer and one negative mark for every wrong attempt.

Over 15 lakh medical course aspirants are expected to appear for NEET 2022. Conducting the entrance test amidst the restriction of the COVID-19 pandemic will be a tough task for NTA.

