NEET 2022 Applications Ending Today: From Postponement Demand to Courses, Colleges Accepting Score

NEET 2022 applications closing at neet.nta.nic.in (Representational Image)

NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held by July 17. Interested can apply for medical entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in today.

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:10 IST

After being postponed twice, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 application process will be closing today. Candidates who have not yet applied for medical and allied colleges entrance exams, can do so at neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held by July 17, however, a large number of candidates are demanding that the exam should be postponed till August. Recently, over 10,000 students have written a letter to National Testing Agency (NTA) - the exam conducting body - demanding a postponement.

This year, several changes have been introduced to the medical entrance exam. Students will get 3 hours and 20 minutes to attempt the exam - the duration of the exam has been extended while number of questions remain the same. NEET was a test of knowledge as well as time management; earlier students used to get about one minute per question.

SECTIONSNUMBER OF QUESTIONSTOTAL MARKS
Physics Section A35140
Physics Section B1540
Chemistry Section A35140
Chemistry Section B1540
Botany Section A35140
Botany Section B1540
Zoology Section A35140
Zoology Section B1540

Those who clear NEET will not only be eligible to seek admission in MBBS courses but also in BDS courses and aligned fields. This year on, for BSc nursing too NEET score will be used. This was the reason to extend the application deadline by NTA. Based on NEET, students can also apply for AYUSH courses which include Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy.

NEET 2022: Top Medical Colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NTA has planned to deliver NEET – 2022 Score Cards using Blockchain Technology along with IIT Kanpur, NIC & NeGD (DigiLocker) for delivering globally verified and tamper-proof scorecards. Using the issued Score Cards candidates can instantly prove the authenticity of the qualification

