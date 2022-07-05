NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Meeting With PM Modi, Go on Hunger Strike Seeking Postponement

After months of protests, medical aspirants have now resorted to a hunger strike demanding the postponement of the NEET 2022. Aspirants are seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that they have been turned down by all others and want the PM to hear their grievances. A large section of students is tweeting with the hashtag Chalo Modi Awas which can be translated into ‘let’s go to Modi’s residence’ and are claiming to start a march towards PM’s residence.

Students have been demanding a 40-day postponement in the medical entrance exam claiming that there is not enough time to prepare. Further, they also claim that NEET clashes with other entrance exams including CUET. Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past months.

Students who are preparing for the medical entrance exam now claim that this is their only way out to be heard.

Over 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022. This is the highest ever registration number in recent times, a rise of 2.5 lakh students as compared to last time. NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

