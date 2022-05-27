NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement, Claim Medical Entrance Sandwiched Between CUET, Boards

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17. This leaves little gap between the conclusion of the CBSE board exams which ends on June 15, and the medical entrance exam. Students have demanded the exam be postponement by four to six weeks or till late August or early September.

Further, students said there would be clash between national level entrances. Those who would also be applying for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) along with NEET 2022, will get very little preparation time, they claim. The CUET 2022 will be held in July first and second week. This will leave them a few days time to prepare for the medical entrance and will put pressure on them. They have also highlighted that the JEE Main has been postponed and the engineering students are getting two attempts.

NEET 2022 Postponement Demand: What Happened So Far

10,000 aspirants write to NTA: More than 10,000 MBBS aspirants had written to the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding the exam be postponed. The MBBS aspirants had said that the scheduled date of NEET is too close to other competitive exams. “CUET is scheduled for 1st and 2nd weeks of July and JEE mains second attempt is scheduled from 21 July 2022. In between NEET on 17 July will be a great burden for students," read the letter.

Online petition: Earlier, a section of students began an online petition seeking deferment of the exam. They had said the students are going through mental pressure as there is very less time to prepare for the exam. “We are having to go through immense mental stress and pressure because we hardly have any time to prepare for the exam that will determine our future," the online petition read.

Parents write to letters with ‘folded hands’: Demanding postponement, several parents had written to the education ministry with folded hands. “Its my request to you with folded hands to take up this matter in the interest of the students and postpone NEET UG to late August or early September so that they can prepare well for the exam," wrote one of the parents. The letters were shared bythe All India Student’s Union (AISU).

The exam pattern of NEET 2022 has also been changed this year. Students will be given 3 hours 20 minutes to attempt the exam. While the duration of the exam has been increased, the number of questions will remain the same. NEET 2022 will consist of 200 multiple choice questions and as per the new marking scheme, one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

