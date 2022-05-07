NEET 2022 Aspirants' Parents Write Letters to Education Ministry, Seek Postponement With 'Folded Hands'

Several students and parents across the country have been demanding postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. Recently, the parents of the NEET aspirants have written letter to the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan demanding the postponement of the medical entrance exam by four to six weeks. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17.

Taking to Twitter, the All India Student’s Union (AISU) shared an image of the letters from parents demanding the deferment of NEET 2022. As per the letters, the parents want the exam to be postponed till late August or early September. They have pointed that the NEET 2021 counselling has been postponed. After the counselling process is over, it will only leave three months for preparations. In the previous years, students are given six to seven months to prepare.

“Its my request to you with folded hands to take up this matter in the interest of the students and postpone NEET UG to late August or early September so that they can prepare well for the exam," wrote one of the parents.

Further, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be held in July first and second week and the engineering entrance exam — JEE Main too has been postponed which leaves only three days gap between the engineering entrance and NEET 2022. The parents have said that the students need more time to prepare. “Putting three different exams in one month with little gap puts immense pressure on aspirants," wrote one parent.

Earlier, a section of NEET 2022 aspirants began an online petition seeking deferment of the exam. “We are having to go through immense mental stress and pressure because we hardly have any time to prepare for the exam that will determine our future," the online petition read. Students claim they have very less time to prepare for the medical entrance and have demanding the postponement for quite sometime now.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had meanwhile extended the deadline to apply for the exam from May 6 to May 15. NEET 2022 will consist of 200 multiple choice questions; each having four options with a single correct answer. The exam will be divided into three sections which includes physics, chemistry, and biology. Each subject will have 50 questions which will be divided into two sections — A and B. The duration of the exam will be 200 minutes and it will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. For a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted, as per the revised marking scheme.

