NEET 2022 Aspirants Submit Memorandum to Education Ministry Seeking Postponement

A 19-page memorandum has been submitted by students to the education ministry containing issues faced by the students regarding the schedule of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 and their major demands. The memorandum states that the notification for the medical entrance was released on April 6 thus leaving just 100 days to prepare. Every year, student are notified at least 5 months before exam. This has created “stress and anxiety" among students.

With just eight days left for the examinations, many students are still demanding for a postponement of the medical entrance. Most NEET 2022 aspirants have been asking for a postponement of the exam by around 40 to 60 days. Last year, NEET was conducted on September 12. Hence, students say that they were left with not even 10 months to prepare for NEET-UG 2022.

Some even claimed that the CBSE 12th board exams ended in mid-June due to which they could not prepare for NEET thoroughly. The memorandum further added that the counselling of NEET 2021 ended late, thus, those who could not get through, it leaves them very little time to prepare for the next one.

Students have urged NTA to defer the exam saying that they need more time for preparation. In addition, many students have also been highlighting that the date of NEET 2022 clashes with other entrance examinations like the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which is scheduled to be held from July 15 to August 10.

NEET aspirants have expressed their discontent through posts on social media, particularly Twitter. While NTA has not revised the dates for the entrance exam yet, students have used hashtags to highlight their grievances. Recently, the hashtag “PMO Help NEET UG Aspirants" trended on Twitter while earlier hashtag “JUSTICE for NEET UG" was trending on the platform.

NTA had shared that it received representation from students asking for a delay in NEET 2022, however, the testing agency, replying to an RTI query, made it clear that the entrance dates remained unchanged. The admit cards for the entrance examination will be soon released on the official website of NTA. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through individual login on the website.

