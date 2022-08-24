NEET 2022: BDS, MBBS, Veterinary, Options After Medical Entrance Exam

Aspirants of National Eligibility and Common Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 are eagerly waiting for their results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key soon. The exam was held on July 17. Once released, students will be able to view the answer key and their results through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Thereafter the counselling process will begin for giving admissions to students.

In the meantime, students can check out the list of top medical, dental, and pharmacy colleges in India as per National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022, and aim to attain admission to the best one.

NEET 2022: Best 15 Medical colleges in India

Advertisement

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru

5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Also read| NEET 2022 Answer Key: Why is it Taking Longer to Release Medical Entrance Exam Key

6. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

9. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

11. King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

12. Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

13. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

14. St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru

15. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

NEET 2022: Best 15 Dental colleges in India

Advertisement

1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

3. Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi

5. King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

6. AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

7. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

8. SRM Dental College, Chennai

9. Govt Dental College, Nagpur

10. Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

11. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha

Advertisement

12. JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru

13. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

14. M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bangalore

15. Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak

NEET 2022: Best 15 Pharmacy colleges in India

1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

2. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

3. Panjab University, Chandigarh

4. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

5. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

Advertisement

6. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

7. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

8. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

9. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

10. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

11. SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

12. SRM. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

13. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Guwahati

14. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Advertisement

15. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar

This year, almost 18 lakh students took the medical entrance exam, which is the highest ever. About 95 per cent of students who registered for the medical entrance exam appeared for it. The NTA had removed the upper age limit to appear for NEET 2022 as well.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here