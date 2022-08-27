NEET 2022 Bra Removing Row: NTA Allows Girl Students Who Faced Harassment to Reappear for Exam

The girl students who faced harassment and were allegedly forced to remove their underwear during frisking ahead of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam are allowed to reappear for the medical exam by the The National Testing Association (NTA). The girl students will be able to reappear for the NEET exam on September 4.

The information regarding the examination was communicated to the girl students, who faced harassment, over an email by the NTA.

Almost 100 female students in an exam centre in Kerala claimed they were asked to remove their bras before taking the medical entrance exam as part of the frisking process. The students said they were asked to remove their bras at the metal detection centre due to ‘hooks’ present in their inner-wear. The incident took place in the exam center at Kollam.

The NEET 2022 dress code states that students are not allowed to wear any metallic object or accessories during the exam as an anti-cheating measure. The advisory talked about belts, but it had no mention of undergarments.

Female staff from third-party company outsourced by NTA to work at the exam center were arrested in this case.

A complaint was filed by a 17-year-old on July 18, with the superintendent of police, which brought it to light.

