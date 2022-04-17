NEET 2022: Case Filed Against Eligibility Criteria in Medical Entrance

A case has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) eligibility criteria to open school students, and private candidates. It challenges the eligibility criteria which doesn’t allow these students to apply for the medical entrance. The matter is now listed for hearing on April 19.

“Open School/Private candidate/Additional Biology (after 12th with PCM) students are currently #eligible after DHC verdict in 2018, but case is pending in Supreme court," tweeted one user.

He added that, “On one side, in NEP-2020, they are stressing on Open School/distance learning but another hand they are debarring open school/private students to take NEET-UG."

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has removed the upper age limit to give the exam. Till last year, the upper age limit was 25 years for general category candidates and 30 years for reserved category candidates. Now the same has been removed. According to experts, this elimination age limit could increase the competition for the exam as the number of students taking the test could increase.

NTA made another the exam this year. The time duration has been increased. Students will get 20 minutes extra for the exam, however, the number of questions will remain at 180. The students will now get 3 hours 20 minutes or 200 minutes to solve the medical entrance exam. Experts believe this could be a game-changer for candidates. The NTA is, however, yet to clarify if the increased time duration in the exam is only for reading question paper or to solve papers are well but it is likely to change the exam strategy for students.

