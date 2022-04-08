NEET 2022: Check Subject-Wise Syllabus for Medical Entrance Exam

The registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2022 (NEET 2022) began on Wednesday. The mandatory entrance exam for admission into MBBS and other allied medical courses in India is slated to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 17. As per the official notice, candidates can register for NEET 2022 online on or before the last date of application, May 6. The number of applicants for NEET 2022 is expected to witness a sharp rise following the government’s decision to remove the upper age limit set for the entrance exam.

Candidates who qualify for NEET 2022 will be allotted seats as per their performance in the entrance exam and preference of course and college. The syllabus for NEET 2022 covers topics from Physics, Chemistry and Biology for classes 11 and 12. Here is the break down of subject-wise syllabus.

Biology

NEET 2022 will feature questions from Diversity in Living World, Cell Structure and Function, Human physiology, Plant Physiology and Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants topics of Biology for class 11.

From Biology for class 12, the entrance exam syllabus covers, Reproduction, genetics and Evolution, Biotechnology and its applications, Biology and Human Welfare Ecology, and environment.

Chemistry

The Chemistry syllabus for NEET 2022 covers topics like Basic Concepts of Chemistry, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Structure of Atom, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions, Some p-Block Elements, Hydrogen, s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals), Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques, Hydrocarbons, Environmental Chemistry, from class 11.

From the Chemistry syllabus for class 12, the medical entrance exam will feature questions from topics like Solid State, Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Surface Chemistry, p- Block Elements, D and F Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen, Biomolecules, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday Life.

Physics

The physics syllabus for NEET 2022 covers class 11 topics, Physical world and measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation, Properties of Bulk Matter, Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory, Oscillations and Waves.

From the class 12 syllabus of Physics, the medical entrance exam will cover Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Electromagnetic Waves, Optics, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Atoms, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, and Nuclei, Electronic Devices.

