NEET 2022 City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Admit Card Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advanced city intimation slip for their medical entrance exam. The medical entrance exam will be held across different centers in 546 cities throughout India. Further, NEET 2022 will also be conducted across 14 centers abroad. Students will get to know about their location through the city intimation slip.

“The candidates may please note that this is bot the admit card for NEET (UG) - 2022. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of NEET (UG) – 2022 shall be issued later," NTA said in an official notice.

While NTA has not informed any exact date, like JEE, NEET admit card too is expected to be released only a day or two ahead of the exams. Usually, admit cards are released 10 days ahead of the exam. NEET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17. Students have been asking NTA to push back the exam by at least 30-40 days to ensure more time for preparations.

The intimation letter is a new feature of security added to both JEE Main and NEET. This year, NTA has beefed up security for both national level exams after at least one exam centre was hacked for JEE and question paper of NEET were also allegedly leaked. Further cases of impersonation were also investigated in NEET last year.

