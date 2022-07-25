NEET 2022 Cut-Off Likely to Rise, 600+ Marks May be Needed for Govt Medical College Admissions: Experts

With the highest-ever number of applicants taking NEET 2022, it was expected that the competition would go a bit higher to grab a seat at the top medical colleges in India. After the exams, experts revealed that even though the paper was comparatively tougher than last year, the cut-off could still be expected to rise. To get admission to a government medical college, students would need about 600 marks in the exam.

Marking in NEET is relative, to pass the medical entrance, students need to score 50 percentile score. Last year, the 50 percentile score for the unreserved category was over 138 marks. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019. If experts are to be believed the minimum marks to pass can go as high as 150 marks and government colleges could close to around 600 marks.

The cut-off score depends upon a number of factors including the number of students who took the exam, the total seats available, and the difficulty level of the exam. The highest number of candidates taking NEET this year could take the cut-off higher, believe experts.

“Marks expected to secure a seat in Government Colleges (All India Quota) would have been similar to the previous year (2021) i.e, 580 to 610. As this time the number of students who attended the exam were nearly 19 lakhs which is 18% (approximately) higher than the previous year, hence expected marks might range from 590 to 620," said Dr. Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live.

Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes said that the cut-off could be around 150 marks to qualify NEET and the last seat could go up to 350 marks, however, for MBBS at government colleges, students would need around 600 marks. He further added that as compared to last year chemistry and botany were tougher and could be the deciding factor.

Brajesh Maheshwari, co-founder of Allen Coaching Institutes claims that students who obtain around 610 marks (give or take five marks) can expect a seat at the top government colleges. He also said that Biology, Zoology, and Botany were lengthy, and chemistry was tricky in the medical entrance held this year.

“Like last two years, this year too the top rank holder can be expected to score 720 marks," he said adding that based on Allen’s answer key, they might have a top ranking student. The NTA, however, is yet to release the answer key. Motivating students, Maheshwari said, “do not lose hope till the last round of counseling."

From last year onwards, government had approved 27% reservations for candidates hailing from other backward class categories (OBC), and 10% reservations for students from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The reservation will be offered under the All India Quota (AIQ). This is in addition to the 15% reservation offered to SC and 7.5% to ST category students.

