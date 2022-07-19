NEET 2022 Dress Code Row: NTA Staff Denies Asking Students to Remove Innerwear, Claim Complaint Filed With 'Wrong Intentions'

After a group of female students filed a complaint with police about being asked to remove their innerwear as part of frisking for the medical entrance exam, the staff at the exam centre denied any such incident.

The centre superintendent and the independent observer as well as the city coordinator, Kollam told the exam conducting body that they “did not find any such incident happening in the centre".

An observer at the Ayur centre where the alleged incident took place said that the centre superintendent had told him that they had seen a metal button on the shoulder of a girl, however, the centre superintendent in her letter explaining the incident to the NTA called the complaint ‘fictitious’.

The letter written to NTA by the observer stated, “I have not directly observed anything like stripping of undergarments as alleged in the complaint."

While centre superintendent in her letter, a copy of which is with News18, stated “I was vigilant in the conduct of all procedures and in my knowledge no bad incident has taken place in the centre on the day of the exam. I think the complaint is fictional and with bad intentions."

The city coordinator in their letter to NTA said, “I was in contact with all 26 centres in Kollam city during the conduct of NEET 2022, No unturned incident happened in any of the centres. The complaint levelled by the parents seems to be with wrong intentions."

According to a complaint by the father of a 17-year-old, his daughter was asked to remove her bra as part of frisking. She was asked to do so at the metal detection centre.

While wearing metal belts and accessories is not allowed, there are no instructions related to inner wear. In fact, NTA in its dress code policy stated, “NTA believes in the sanctity and fairness of conducting the exam however, it also believes in gender, religious, cultural, regional sensitivity involved in frisking, biometric of candidates and will issue comprehensive instructions accordingly to the staff and other officials at exam centres."

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). An investigation has been launched and the friskers who were allegedly involved in the act would be arrested soon. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident. The Commission has directed the Kollam Rural SP to file a report within 15 days.

