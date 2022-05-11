NEET 2022: Free Online Resources to Crack Medical Entrance in 2 Months

The NEET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17. That leaves students with almost two months time to prepare for the exam. With board exams still on, it could be a challenge to take time out for coaching classes and they could be expensive too.

Not only are online resources cheap, it offers flexibility when it comes to timings. Students can access and study them as and when they want to. Hence, we bring to you a list of online resources that aspirants of the medical entrance exam can use to prepare for and crack NEET:

SWAYAM: The portal offers students free online courses around NEET that are available free of cost to any learner. Candidates need to register themselves on the Swayam website to access these courses. The portal also conducts proctored exams to assess the students’ learning for which candidates have to pay a fee. Candidates who do not have internet access at home can also access these lectures available on various DTH channels.

National Testing Agency( NTA): The exam-conducting body too offers free lectures by various prominent professors and mock test series on NEET. It is available on the official website of NTA — nta.nic.in and can be accessed by everyone.

Uttar Pradesh’s Abhyuday Yojna for Rural Students: Mainly for candidates belonging to rural areas and those from low income background, students who register for the programme are selected after a screening process. Through the scheme, students are provided with study materials like syllabus, notes, mock questions etc on the official website which they can download and use for free of cost

Brain teaser with News18: News18.com runs a regular column called Brain Teaser wherein students can get most tricky to most frequently asked questions in the medical entrance exam with solutions and this is free of cost.

NEETPrep: This portal offers free trial video lectures for as many as 10 complete chapters of the medical entrance exam. The 10 chapters are out of the 97 chapters of NEET class 11 and 12 syllabus. It also offers free practice questions, online tests and live sessions to clear doubts.

Apart from these online resources, the NEET syllabus is based on the NCERT classes 11 and 12 syllabus. As per toppers of past years, they have said that studying NCERT and practice questions from modules for physics, chemistry and biology is crucial. The previous year question papers are important as per the toppers of last year. According to NEET 2021 rank 794 Aniruddha Das, for his physics paper, he studied Objective Physics for NEET by DC Pandey (volumes 1 and 2) and for Chemistry and Biology, he studied MTG NCERT at Your Fingertips.

