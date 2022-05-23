NEET 2022: From Admit Card to Correction Window - What's Next for Medical Entrance Exam?

The application process has concluded for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. While the number of applications for this year are not yet revealed, every year, more than 10 lakh students take NEET. The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, nursing and aligned courses is scheduled to be held on July 17. Now, with application processes over, what’s next for NEET aspirants?

Application Correction Window: The first thing to come up after application submission is application correction window. This is the time when the NTA allows candidates to make changes towards the application form, if any.

This year, NTA has added many security features which start right from registration and application form filling process. As of yet, the correction facility has not been given to NEET aspirants. This year, students were earlier not allowed to make changes to their JEE Main application form, however, latest NTA allowed the edit facility. The application form edit window will be allowed for NEET as well. The schedule, however, has not been updated yet and is likely to be out soon.

Admit Card: After finalizing application forms, the admit cards will be released. The NEET admit card will be available at the official website neet.nta.nic.in at least 10-15 days ahead of the exam. Students can check their exam centre and exam timing from their admit card along with other details.

After two years of India-only exam centres, NTA has decided to set up as many as 14 exam centers outside India. This will allow foreign nationals and Indians living abroad to take the medical entrance exam as well.

Will Exam Date Change?

The NEET 2022 application filling deadline has been postponed twice before. This comes after students are asking for a delay in exam and to hold exam in August. Earlier, NTA had to postpone JEE Main too due to the online protests by students, however, as of now there is no delay in exam. Students claim the NEET is clashing with other exams including CUET giving negligible time to prepare.

Changes in NEET

Among Indians too, the number of applications is expected to rise as the authorities have revoked the upper age limit to take the medical entrance. Now, anyone who has cleared class 12 with physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology will be able to contest for the exam. This is expected to increase the competition.

To balance it out, as a relaxation, the exam duration has been increased to 20 minutes. Now, NEET will be a three-hour 20 minute exam. This changes the basic fiber of the question paper and this could prove to be great relaxation for students. The option of having 20 extra minutes will be a “game-changer," claim experts.

