NEET 2022: How to Score 180 Marks in Chemistry Section to Improve Overall Rank in Medical Entrance

NEET 2022 notification is expected to be out soon. While the exact dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test are not out, it is likely that the exam will be held in June. Students who are aiming to secure a seat at medical colleges must have been thorough with their preparations.

NEET is divided into physics, chemistry, and biology (zoology and botany). Chemistry is considered the easiest aspect of the exam. Chemistry contributes 25 per cent of total marks in NEET, scoring well in chemistry drastically improves the chances of selection in NEET.

To improve their chances of selection, students can divide this whole subject into subcategories and then identify the more important chapters and plan accordingly.

The three broad sub-categories — Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Inorganic Chemistry. Students should adopt different strategies while preparing each of these subcategories. Here are some tips that can help you prepare Chemistry for NEET 2022 and give an edge to your preparation.

NEET 2022: Physical Chemistry

It entails not just concepts but their thorough applications in numerical problems as well. Students should aim at clearly grasping all the concepts given in NCERT books and then applying them in multiple numerical problems to hone their problem-solving skills.

Physical Chemistry constitutes approximately 32-36% in the NEET Chemistry section. To solve these numerical problems, it is crucial to understand the concepts and their application. You will also find umpteen formulae and to remember them all, it is important to make a list and revise it daily. Additionally, practice more and more questions using the formulae to strengthen your preparation for Physical Chemistry.

NEET 2022: Organic Chemistry

Organic Chemistry constitutes approximately 28-33% in the NEET Chemistry section. To prepare for this section, a thorough knowledge of the NCERT textbook is a must. Understand and memorize all the equations, formulae, and reactions Focused study of organic reactions given in the NCERT textbook is key to success.

In addition, learn the names of various reactions and compounds that constitute reagents, substrates, etc. A rigorous practice can help you crack the questions on Organic Chemistry. The exceptions, if any, should be kept in mind and noted down as there is a great chance of such exceptions appearing in NEET.

NEET 2022: Inorganic Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry constitutes approximately 30-35% in NEET Chemistry section and is frequently considered memory-based. For this portion of chemistry, the students must read the NCERT thoroughly. It has been observed that questions directly from the lines of NCERT are also asked. Making synopsis (short notes) of each chapter of NCERT of inorganic chemistry would be highly beneficial in revising the content once exam is close-by. The student should clearly note down the trends of properties across the periodic table.

NEET 2022: Must do chapters in Chemistry

As per previous year trends, the following chapters have been contributing relatively more questions per chapter in the NEET Chemistry section:

— Thermodynamics Hydrocarbons

— Equilibrium Alcohols, phenols and Ethers

— Chemical Kinetics Aldehydes, Ketone and Carboxylic Acids

— Electrochemistry The P- Block Elements

— Chemical bonding and molecular structure Coordination Compounds

— Organic Chemistry – Basic principles and Techniques Biomolecules

— The author is National Academic Director, Medical, Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

