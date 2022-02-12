NEET 2022: Important Chapters to Ace Physics Paper

When it comes to preparing physics for NEET, one must understand that this subject is an interesting mix of concepts and numerical. The preparation of this subject must be centered around the two basic goals: gaining the conceptual clarity and application of concepts in solving the numerical problems efficiently.

Like it goes for any competitive exam, for NEET as well, the mantra for all students should be “efficient preparation equals excellent performance".

With regards to NEET, Physics is usually considered mentally the most challenging and tough subject to score. However, a thorough analysis of previous year questions has brought forth tips on how to score well in the subject:

>• NCERT: Basics are Beautiful: The students must read the NCERT thoroughly. As one goes through the NCERT books of physics, one must make sure to read between the lines. The student must, while reading the NCERT, try to get into the mind of the examiner and try to identify the concepts and lines, from where the questions may be asked. Also, the exercises of NCERT must not be skipped as they contain very interesting and concept clearing problems. It is worth noting, that in 2021, majority of questions from physics were directly or indirectly based on NCERT.

>• Less is More: It is very easy to wander around and get lost in the myriad of books available in the market today. Although, as one practices a large number of questions, the grasp on the subject increases, the quality of questions being attempted should not be underestimated. The student should stick to relevant books like NCERT and study materials. With just few months to go, one cannot afford to lose track at all.

>• Practice Makes Perfect: As physics is a numerical heavy subject, practicing more and more quality questions will improve the student’s understanding of the subject. The student should thoroughly solve all past year questions and also attempt previous year NEET papers as mock tests. The students must attempt the test series available to them and clear all their doubts related to the test attempted before the next test.

Must- Do Chapters

Class XI

• Units and Measurements

• Laws of Motion

• Work, Energy and Power

• System of Particular and Rotation of Motion

• Gravitation

• Mechanical Properties of Fluids

• Thermodynamics

• Waves

Class XII

• Current Electricity

• Moving charges and Magnetism

• Ray optics and Optical Instruments

• Wave Optics

• Dual Nature and Radiation of Matter

• Semiconductors

To encapsulate, the key preparation tips in physics include focusing on the fundamental concepts, practicing application of these concepts through ample problem solving so that no question appears to be a new format. Studying the NCERT is the not-to-be-skipped basic and practicing through test series in a time dependent format is a must.

The article is authored by Anurag Tiwari

National Academic Director, Medical

Aakash Educational Services Ltd

