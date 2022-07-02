NEET 2022: Know Expected Cut-off Percentile to Get Admission to Top Medical Colleges

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 UG is scheduled to be held on July 17. Since there are only a few weeks left for the examination to be conducted, check out the expected qualifying cut-off percentile for this year here. This will help the aspirants to get an idea of how much they are required to score in order to clear the exam.

To pass the exam, the general category needs at least a 50th percentile score, while those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and OBC require 40th percentile. The expected cut off percentile for the general-PwD category is 45th and for SC, ST, OBC and PwD, it is 40th percentile. The expected passing marks for the exam are yet to be announced.

The NEET cut-offs are of two types — qualifying cut-off and admission cut-off. The NEET qualifying cut-off is the minimum marks that an examinee needs to secure in order to pass the entrance exam. While, the admission cut-off is the last rank at which admission is granted.

NEET Cut-off Percentile Last Year for Top Colleges

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi: 90

VMMC Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi: 163

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi: 324

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi: 571

Government Medical College, Chandigarh: 776

Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai: 457

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow: 1800

Stanley Medical College, Chennai: 5253

Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Insitute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak: 6573

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai: 2828

In 2020, the cut-off for top colleges was between 720-147 and in 2019 it was 701-134. After NEET 2022 is over, counselling process will be held for 15 per cent of seats in every college offered under All India Quota (AIQ) and the rest of 85 per cent of seats are available for state domicile.

The NEET 2022 question paper will consist of 200 questions. It will be held in 13 languages which include English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil, Urdu, and Telugu. The duration of the exam will be of 3 hours and 20 minutes. Around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country will administer the paper.

More than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG this year, out of which over 10.64 lakh are female candidates and 8.07 lakh are male candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon share the admit cards with all the registered applicants. Once released, candidates will be able to download them from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

