NEET 2022: Know Subject-wise Syllabus of Medical Entrance

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 is expected to be held in June-end this year. However, a official conformation is yet to be announced. The medical entrance test is usually a pen and paper-based test in an OMR sheet format. The duration of the test is three hours. The exam will be of 720 marks.

The exam pattern of NEET comprises of two sections. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will feature 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. Hence, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same, reading the official website.

Physics syllabus: Both classes 11 and 12 physics chapters are included in the syllabus of NEET. This includes physical-world and measurement, laws of motion, work and energy, electro statistics, magnetic effects of current and magnetism, thermodynamics, behavior of perfect gas and kinetic theory, gravitation, properties of bulk matter, kinematics, current electricity, and power, electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, motion of systems of particles and rigid body, electromagnetic waves, , atoms and nuclei, electronic devices, dual nature of matter and radiation.

Chemistry syllabus: The chemistry syllabus includes solid-state, classification of elements and periodicity in properties, electrochemistry, structure of atom solutions, chemical bonding and molecular structure, chemical , kinetics, thermodynamics, general principles and processes of isolation of elements, equilibrium, P block elements, states of matter - gases and liquids, surface chemistry, hydrogen, coordination compounds, s-Block elements, haloalkanes and haloarenes, organic chemistry, aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids, environmental chemistry biomolecules, and polymers.

Biology syllabus: This includes structural organisation of plants and animals, genetics and evolution, cell structure and function, biology and human welfare, reproduction, human physiology, ecology and environment, plant physiology, and biotechnology.

