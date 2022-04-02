NEET 2022 LIVE Updates: Notification, Registration Process Likely to Begin Today at neet.nta.nic.in

In NEET 2020 the age factor was used to decide the all-India topper as two students, Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Uttar Pradesh’s Akanksha Singh both scored 720 out of 720. Soyeb was given all India rank 1 as he was elder than Akansha, however, this policy will not be considered from this year on. This year, students getting higher marks or percentile scores in Biology subject will be given preference, followed by higher marks in Chemistry and if a tie still remains then the candidate with less proportion of attempted incorrect answers in all the subjects will be favored.