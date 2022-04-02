NEET 2022 LIVE Updates: Notification, Registration Process Likely to Begin Today at neet.nta.nic.in

In NEET 2020 the age factor was used to decide the all-India topper as two students, Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Uttar Pradesh’s Akanksha Singh both scored 720 out of 720. Soyeb was given all India rank 1 as he was elder than Akansha, however, this policy will not be considered from this year on. This year, students getting higher marks or percentile scores in Biology subject will be given preference, followed by higher marks in Chemistry and if a tie still remains then the candidate with less proportion of attempted incorrect answers in all the subjects will be favored.
This year, the reservation policy has changed. The central govt introduced a quota for EWS and OBC students. The new reservations will be implemented in AIQ or All India Quota. As many as 15% of total seats across medical colleges fall under AIQ including top medical colleges. Reservation in All India Quota seats should be as follows:
— S.C.- 15%
— S.T.- 7.5%
— PwBD- 5% Horizontal Reservation
— OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 % Only in National Institutes, central universities
— EWS- 10% Only in National Institutes/Central Universities
NTA also changed the rank calculation formula last year which led to many students scoring the same rank. Here is the list of top rank holders from last year
Rank 1: Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana
Rank 1: Tanmay Gupta from Delhi
Rank 1: Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra
Rank 4: Aman Kumar Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh
Rank 5: Jashan Chhabra from Karnataka
Rank 5: Deepak Sahu from Uttar Pradesh
Rank 5: Shubham Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh
Rank 5: Nikhar Bansal from Delhi Rank 5: Suyash Arora from Haryana
Rank 5: Meghan H K from Karnataka
Rank 5: Hrutul Chhag from Gujarat
Rank 5: Rajat Goyal from Punjab
Rank 5: Chandam Vishnu Vivek from Andhra Pradesh
Rank 5: Hriday Vishal Mohite from Maharashtra
Rank 5: Khandavally Shanshank from Telangana
Rank 17: Gowrishankar S from Kerala
Rank 19: Soumyadip Halder West Bengal
Rank 20: MD Zeya Belal from Bihar
Unlike many toppers who claim to have studied for 12-14 hours a day, NEET 2021 All India Rank 1 holder Mrinal Kutteri told News18.com in an exclusive interview that he could not follow a fixed routine and took breaks every 45 minutes. He claims to have binged sitcoms on Netflix and Amazon Prime during the 2.5 years he spent in NEET preparation. Yet he managed to score 720 marks out of 720. Read the full interview to know how
Amid demands to make NEET a low-stake exam, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health had last year discussed conducting the medical entrance exam twice a year to give students an extra chance. The demand to conduct NEET twice a year got stronger after several suicides of medical aspirants were reported last year due to performance pressure. Besides, the engineering entrance — JEE Main also has multiple attempts. A final decision is yet to be made.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Union Government to exempt the state from the medical entrance test - NEET. “The admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays an important role in our health infrastructure and to protect this, we are continuously demanding that the state be exempted from NEET. I appeal to the Union Government to consider our request favourably," Stalin said recently at the event of the launch of 11 medical colleges in the state
The government has removed the upper age limit in NEET irrespective of the candidate’s category. Now anyone who had completed class 12 with physics, chemistry, and biology can apply for this medical entrance exam. Earlier, the upper age limit to appear in NEET was 25 years for candidates belonging to unreserved categories.
Beginning from the new academic year, private medical colleges will have to keep the fee of at least 50 per cent of their seats at par with the government medical college fee of the respective state. As per the memorandum issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the benefits of the lower fee will be given to candidates who secure government quota seats in private colleges.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, is likely to bring several changes in the registration process for NEET to add a layer of security. This will include a two-step verification and live image checking, among many others.
While the official dates are yet to be out. It is likely that the medical entrance exam will be held on July 17 this year. Last year, NEET was conducted in September. This year, the NTA is planning to bring the academic calendar back on track. Due to covid-19 many exams were delayed in 2020 and thus academic calendar of 2021 was also affected as new session began with a delay now. The schedule is coming back to track, eventually.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official notification for the medical entrance today, April 2. The NTA had informed that the NEET exam dates will be announced in first week of April, however, sources reveal that students can expect to get their notification as well as the application cum registration to begin today.
NEET 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the dates for the medical entrance exam – NEET 2022 today. The NEET 2022 application cum registration form is also likely to be released today at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. While the official notification is yet to be out, it is likely that the exam will be held on July 17. The exact dates will be out today.
NEET 2022 will also be the first-ever NEET to be open for candidates across age groups as the government has lifted the upper age limit to apply for the medical entrance exam. This can lead to more number of students applying for the exam. It is likely that over 17 lakh students apply for NEET this year. Usually, about 15 lakh students take the exam every year.
Like NEET 2021, NEET 2022 is also expected to have an internal choice. The first section will have 35 compulsory questions whereas, in section two, candidates will have to attempt any 10 of the 15 listed questions. All questions in NEET 2022 will be in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern.
Those who clear NEET are eligible to seek admission into MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical courses can register for the entrance exam online.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.