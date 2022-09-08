Home » News » education-career » NEET 2022: Most Students Took Exam from Maharashtra But Karnataka Gave Most Toppers

NEET 2022: Most Students Took Exam from Maharashtra But Karnataka Gave Most Toppers

The maximum number of toppers are from Karnataka with seven students securing AIR between 1-25 (Representational Image)
NEET 2022: The maximum number of candidates who qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548)

Rajasthan’s Tanishka bagged the top rank in medical entrance exam NEET, the results of which were declared on Wednesday by the National Testing Agency. Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third positions respectively.

The maximum number of candidates who qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548). Four candidates scored 715 out of 720 in this year’s NEET. However, Tanishka was declared the all-India topper through the tie-breaker method. As many as 9,93,069 (56.3 per cent) of the 17,64,571 candidates who appeared for the exam qualified. In keeping with the trend, girls outnumbered boys by over 1.3 lakh in qualifying the exam.

State-wise students appeared for NEET 2022 and qualified

State NameStudents AppearedStudents Qualified
Andaman & Nicobar Islands959521
Andhra Pradesh6530540344
Arunachal Pradesh39392027
Assam3314317027
Bihar9866855709
Chandigarh26221905
Chhattisgarh3344316299
Dadra & Nagar Haveli870465
Daman & Diu379195
Delhi4622135113
Goa37551882
Gujarat6468441901
Haryana3885526666
Himachal Pradesh1693010129
Jammu and Kashmir3637420005
Jharkhand2400215154
Karnataka12242372262
Kerala11639564034
Lakshadweep233122
Madhya Pradesh8948740170
Maharashtra244903113812
Manipur72753981
Meghalaya27421402
Mizoram1586705
Nagaland23921304
Odisha4308026279
Puducherry55112899
Punjab1556110533
Rajasthan11709982548
Sikkim1105485
Tamil Nadu13216767787
Telangana5929635148
Tripura45912277
Uttar Pradesh219197117316
Uttarakhand169299753
West Bengal8660750864
Ladakh639331
Other52043715
Total1764571993069

Nine candidates scored 710 out of 720 and were ranked from all-India 6th to 14th. “Candidates who scored identical marks are accorded ranks as per the tie-breaker rule where the candidate with higher marks in biology is ranked above the rest. In case of identical marks in biology, the same rule is applied for chemistry followed by physics. Even after this, if the scores remain identical, the elder candidate gets the higher rank," a National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

Further, the maximum number of toppers are from Karnataka with seven students securing AIR between 1-25, followed by West Bengal and Maharashtra, with three each.

NEET 2022 State-wise toppers

Student nameRankState
TANISHKA1Rajasthan
VATSA ASHISH BATRA2Delhi (NCT)
HRISHIKESH NAGBHUSHAN GANGULE3Karnataka
RUCHA PAWASHE4Karnataka
ERRABELLY SIDHARTH RAO5Telangana
RISHI VINAY BALSE6Maharashtra
ARPIT NARANG7Punjab
KRISHNA S R8Karnataka
ZEEL VIPUL VYAS9Gujarat
HAZIQ PARVEEZ LONE10Jammu & Kashmir
SAYANTANI CHATTERJEE11West Bengal
MATTA DURGA SAI KEERTHI TEJA12Andhra Pradesh
VRAJESH VEENADHAR SHETTY13Karnataka
ANUSKA MANDAL14West Bengal
NUNI VENKATA SAI VAISHNAVI15Andhra Pradesh
JAY DIPAK RAJYAGURU16Gujarat
SHUBA KAUSHIK17Karnataka
ANKUSH S GOWDA18Karnataka
ANMOL GARG19Delhi (NCT)
SAAHIR NAWAL BAJAJ20Maharashtra
VAIDEHI JHA21Maharashtra
DEBANKITA BERA22West Bengal
MURIKI SREE BARUNI23Karnataka
ANUSHKA ANAND KULKARNI24Goa
GULLA HARSHA VARDHAN NAIDU25Andhra Pradesh

The range of qualifying marks this year dropped as compared to last year. While the range of qualifying marks for General and EWS categories was set at 715-117 as against 720-138 in 2021, the cut-off for OBC, SC and ST categories came down to 116-93 from 137-108 in 2021. Similarly, the qualifying marks range for General/EWS PwD candidates was 116-105 as against 137-122 in 2021. This year’s qualifying marks range for disabled among OBC, SC and ST candidates was 104-93.

About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the entrance examination held on July 17 at 3,570 different centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India. For the first time, the examination was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City. The examination was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

