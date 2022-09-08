NEET 2022: Most Students Took Exam from Maharashtra But Karnataka Gave Most Toppers

Rajasthan’s Tanishka bagged the top rank in medical entrance exam NEET, the results of which were declared on Wednesday by the National Testing Agency. Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third positions respectively.

The maximum number of candidates who qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548). Four candidates scored 715 out of 720 in this year’s NEET. However, Tanishka was declared the all-India topper through the tie-breaker method. As many as 9,93,069 (56.3 per cent) of the 17,64,571 candidates who appeared for the exam qualified. In keeping with the trend, girls outnumbered boys by over 1.3 lakh in qualifying the exam.

Also read| NEET 2022 Result: Despite Top 4 Rank Holders Getting 715 Marks, Why Tanishka Got AIR 1?

Advertisement

State-wise students appeared for NEET 2022 and qualified

State Name Students Appeared Students Qualified Andaman & Nicobar Islands 959 521 Andhra Pradesh 65305 40344 Arunachal Pradesh 3939 2027 Assam 33143 17027 Bihar 98668 55709 Chandigarh 2622 1905 Chhattisgarh 33443 16299 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 870 465 Daman & Diu 379 195 Delhi 46221 35113 Goa 3755 1882 Gujarat 64684 41901 Haryana 38855 26666 Himachal Pradesh 16930 10129 Jammu and Kashmir 36374 20005 Jharkhand 24002 15154 Karnataka 122423 72262 Kerala 116395 64034 Lakshadweep 233 122 Madhya Pradesh 89487 40170 Maharashtra 244903 113812 Manipur 7275 3981 Meghalaya 2742 1402 Mizoram 1586 705 Nagaland 2392 1304 Odisha 43080 26279 Puducherry 5511 2899 Punjab 15561 10533 Rajasthan 117099 82548 Sikkim 1105 485 Tamil Nadu 132167 67787 Telangana 59296 35148 Tripura 4591 2277 Uttar Pradesh 219197 117316 Uttarakhand 16929 9753 West Bengal 86607 50864 Ladakh 639 331 Other 5204 3715 Total 1764571 993069

Nine candidates scored 710 out of 720 and were ranked from all-India 6th to 14th. “Candidates who scored identical marks are accorded ranks as per the tie-breaker rule where the candidate with higher marks in biology is ranked above the rest. In case of identical marks in biology, the same rule is applied for chemistry followed by physics. Even after this, if the scores remain identical, the elder candidate gets the higher rank," a National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

Further, the maximum number of toppers are from Karnataka with seven students securing AIR between 1-25, followed by West Bengal and Maharashtra, with three each.

NEET 2022 State-wise toppers

Advertisement

Student name Rank State TANISHKA 1 Rajasthan VATSA ASHISH BATRA 2 Delhi (NCT) HRISHIKESH NAGBHUSHAN GANGULE 3 Karnataka RUCHA PAWASHE 4 Karnataka ERRABELLY SIDHARTH RAO 5 Telangana RISHI VINAY BALSE 6 Maharashtra ARPIT NARANG 7 Punjab KRISHNA S R 8 Karnataka ZEEL VIPUL VYAS 9 Gujarat HAZIQ PARVEEZ LONE 10 Jammu & Kashmir SAYANTANI CHATTERJEE 11 West Bengal MATTA DURGA SAI KEERTHI TEJA 12 Andhra Pradesh VRAJESH VEENADHAR SHETTY 13 Karnataka ANUSKA MANDAL 14 West Bengal NUNI VENKATA SAI VAISHNAVI 15 Andhra Pradesh JAY DIPAK RAJYAGURU 16 Gujarat SHUBA KAUSHIK 17 Karnataka ANKUSH S GOWDA 18 Karnataka ANMOL GARG 19 Delhi (NCT) SAAHIR NAWAL BAJAJ 20 Maharashtra VAIDEHI JHA 21 Maharashtra DEBANKITA BERA 22 West Bengal MURIKI SREE BARUNI 23 Karnataka ANUSHKA ANAND KULKARNI 24 Goa GULLA HARSHA VARDHAN NAIDU 25 Andhra Pradesh

Advertisement

Read| Record Number of Students Take NEET in Regional Language, Highest in Gujarati

The range of qualifying marks this year dropped as compared to last year. While the range of qualifying marks for General and EWS categories was set at 715-117 as against 720-138 in 2021, the cut-off for OBC, SC and ST categories came down to 116-93 from 137-108 in 2021. Similarly, the qualifying marks range for General/EWS PwD candidates was 116-105 as against 137-122 in 2021. This year’s qualifying marks range for disabled among OBC, SC and ST candidates was 104-93.

About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the entrance examination held on July 17 at 3,570 different centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India. For the first time, the examination was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City. The examination was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here