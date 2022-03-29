NEET 2022 Notification Soon: Keep These Documents Ready to Apply for Medical Entrance

The notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is expected to release soon. The National Testing Agency is likely to start the online registration process for the medical entrance exam in the first week of April. Students who are willing to apply for NEET 2022 can visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in and fill out the application form, once it’s out.

According to the experts, the entrance exam will be conducted in July this year as June is packed with various other competitive and board exams. The CBSE Class 12 exams are also scheduled to end by mid-June which can shift the date of NEET 2022 to July.

NEET 2022: How to apply?

Once the application forms are out, candidates need to first register on the portal using their Email Id and mobile number and then, fill out the application form.

Steps of filling Application forms

Step 1: Login using your ID and Password

Step 2: Click on ‘Fill Application Form’

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and proceed.

Step 4: Now, fill in your required credentials such as personal information, proof of identification, educational qualification and other details.

Step 5: Fill in the contact information where you wish to be kept updated.

Step 6: Upload photograph, signature and other required documents.

Step 7: Click on ‘Save and Continue’

Step 8: Pay the requisite fee and click on Submit.

NEET 2022: Documents Needed to Apply?

— Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets

— Scanned copy of passport and postcard-sized photo of the candidate

— Scanned copy of the signature of the candidate

— Scanned copy of left thumb impression

— Valid ID proof

NEET 2022: Guidelines for scanning of the documents

Passport photo should be the latest taken with white background. The size should be between 10 kb and 200 kb.

The postcard-sized picture should have the name of the candidate and the date of taking the photograph. It should not be taken before September 1, 2019. No hats, caps or goggles. The scanned copy should be between 50 kb and 300 kb.

Signature must be done with a black ink pen on white paper. The size should not be less than 4 kb and must not exceed 30 kb.

The size of the left-hand thumb impression should be between 10 kb and 50 kb.

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets should be from 100 kb to 300 kb.

