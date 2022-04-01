NEET 2022 Notification Soon: Know Key Changes Added in Medical Entrance This Year

The registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2022 (NEET) for admission into undergraduate medical and allied courses is likely to begin on April 2. NEET 2022 is slated to be held in July. Even though there is no official confirmation yet, the exam is likely to be held on July 17.

Aspirants looking for admission into MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical courses can register for the entrance exam online. More than 15 lakh students appear for NEET every year and the numbers are likely to remain on similar lines this year, as well.

There are a series of drastic changes that may find their way to NEET 2022 and medical courses in India in the new academic. Here, we look at some of the key changes that the students could expect in NEET 2022 and medical courses this year.

No Upper Age Limit: The government has removed the upper age limit in NEET irrespective of the candidate’s category. Now anyone who had completed class 12 with physics, chemistry, and biology can apply for this medical entrance exam. Earlier, the upper age limit to appear in NEET was 25 years for candidates belonging to unreserved categories.

Exam Pattern: NEET 2022 is likely to also get a new exam pattern. The entrance cum eligibility exam will be divided into two sections. The first section will have 35 compulsory questions whereas, in section two, candidates will have to attempt any 10 of the 15 listed questions. All questions in NEET 2022 will be in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern.

New Security Feature: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, is likely to bring several changes in the registration process for NEET to add a layer of security. This will include a two-step verification and live image checking, among many others.

50% concessional seats in Private colleges: Beginning from the new academic year, private medical colleges will have to keep the fee of at least 50 per cent of their seats at par with the government medical college fee of the respective state. As per the memorandum issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the benefits of the lower fee will be given to candidates who secure government quota seats in private colleges.

