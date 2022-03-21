NEET 2022 Notification Soon: Know Key Changes in Medical Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 by end of April. The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held in June. The NEET 2022 application forms too will be released along with the notification at neet.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

About 15 lakh students apply for NEET every year. This year, it is likely that NEET will have more applications as the government has removed the upper age limit to apply for the exam. Not just that the exam pattern is also likely to change this year. For students preparing for NEET 2022, here is a look at top changes introduced in the medical entrance test

NEET 2022: No Age limit and its impact

To ensure more chances to students, the government has lifted the upper age limit to apply for NEET. Now, anyone can study to be a doctor if they crack NEET. Anyone, irrespective of their age, will be eligible to apply for the medical entrance exam from NEET 2022 onwards. Every year, around 15 lakh students appear for NEET and compete for nearly 80,000 undergraduate courses across medical colleges. With the exemption of the upper age limit, the already competitive exam could have more aspirants hence leading to even tougher competition. Experts believe while this will help those who have appeared for NEET once or working professionals, but can be challenging for those taking the test for the first time.

NEET 2022 to have Internal Choices

In the medical entrance exam - NEET 2022 - students are likely to have a choice. The option to skip questions will be offered in each section - biology, chemistry, and physics. Instead of 45 questions in each subject, students will be asked 50 questions, however, they will have to attempt only 45 questions. This was first introduced in 2021. The choices are being offered as most of the boards have cut their syllabus. To ensure that topics which are not taught in school are not asked in the entrance exam, the government decided to offer a choice.

NEET 2022: Pvt Medical Colleges at Govt Fee

To ensure no one misses on a medical seat due to fee constraints, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked the private medical colleges to keep fees for 50 per cent of their seats at par with that of the government medical colleges of the particular state. The guidelines will have to be mandatorily implemented by the fee fixation committee of each state for their respective medical colleges. If the government quota seats are less than 50 per cent of the total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail the benefit of having to pay a fee equivalent to that in government medical colleges, based purely on merit.

NEET 2022 Exam Dates Changed

NEET is usually conducted in May, however, due to the pandemic, the exam is being held in September for the past two years. Now the NTA is trying to bring the delayed academic schedule back on track. Thus, the NEET 2022 will be held in June-end. This will ensure their college education does not have to be crunched. The exact dates will be announced along with the notification.

NEET 2022: Debate Around Number of Attempts

Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education were in talks to hold NEET twice. This was being considered to make the exam low-stake and allow students another chance. Since NEET is a pen-and-paper-based test with about 15 lakh aspirants, conducting the exam twice will have a lot of logistical hurdles. These talks have remained inconclusive for this year.

NEET 2022 wills held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjab.

