NEET 2022 Notification This Month: Changes to Expect in Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 this month. NEET 2022 is likely to be held in June, however, there is no official notice on the exam dates yet. Once released, the notification and application form will be issued at nta.ac.in or nta.neet.nic.in.

Students aiming to get a seat in MBBS or BDS courses can apply for NEET. Each year about 15 lakh students appear for NEET. This year, however, the medical entrance exam will be different than usual. Here are some key changes students need to be on a lookout for:

>Exam Dates: NEET usually is held in May, however, due to the pandemic, the exam is being held in September for the past two years. Due to a delay in the exam and counselling process, this year, NEET will be held as per schedule. It is likely that NEET 2022 is conducted in May or June to fill the gap.

>Exam Pattern: In 2021, NEET had internal choices. Instead of 45 questions in each subject, students were asked 50 questions from each section. The number of questions to be attempted remained the same. Thus, offering internal choice to students. This will remain applicable this year too as state and central boards have offered syllabus cuts. Having choices will ensure that if a student is not taught a section in school, they are not at a loss.

>Number of attempts: While Tamil Nadu is considering scrapping NEET, there are many states which are trying to conduct the exam twice to make it low-stake. This will make NEET aspirants, like JEE to have multiple chances at advancing their scores, however, the proposal is under consideration of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.

>Languages: NEET was held in 13 languages for the first time in 2021. This included English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjab. The number of languages is expected to remain the same this year too.

