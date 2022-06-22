NEET 2022 Now in September? PIB Issues clarification Over Viral Notice

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 will be held on September 4, claimed a notice going viral on social media platforms. Looked just like the official notices with logo of the exam conducting, the notice, however, was fake. It got fueled amid the demand of students seeking postponement of exams. The exam still continues to remain scheduled on July 17, clarified PIB in a tweet.

“A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022. This notice is fake. NTA has not issued any such notice," clarified PIB Fact Check.

Many students urged the NTA to delay the exams by at least 40 days so that they prepare thoroughly. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the medical entrance exam, has also shared that it received representation from students demanding a delay in the exam. Replying to an RTI query, it added that no changes have been made in the NEET-UG 2022 date so far, according to The Times of India.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, India Wide Parents Association highlighted that the new session will be starting in February 2023 so a delay in the exam would not disrupt the academic year, however, there is no official announcement of the delay so far.

Over 18.72 lakh candidates including 10.64 lakh women and 8.07 lakh men., have applied for the NEET 2022. This is a record high number; a jump of about 2.5 lakh candidates from last year. Further, this year the upper cap has also been lifted and anyone can take the medical entrance exam if they fulfill other conductions.

