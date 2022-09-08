NEET 2022: NTA Assigns Fake Roll Numbers to Applicants on OMR Sheets for Fair Evaluation

To improve the confidentiality of the NEET UG 2022 evaluation process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) assigned fictitious roll numbers to the OMR answer sheets of all examinees this year. According to a report in the Indian Express, it is for the first time that NTA has taken such a move.

Although OMR answer scripts for NEET-UG are evaluated by software, there is human intervention while transporting the answer sheets to the computer. The leading daily quoted a senior official of the testing agency as saying, “We have introduced this measure only for NEET since this is the only pen-and-paper exam left and hence it requires manual handling of OMR sheets. JEE (Main), CUET are all computer-based tests."

Using a fake roll number for the evaluation process is a common practice conducted by many examination authorities. This measure restricts the examiner to do any favours to a particular candidate as he/she cannot identify the examinee’s roll number. Reportedly the examiners weren’t even able to figure out which school, place or state or territory an examinee belongs to.

The NTA declared the NEET-UG results on Wednesday, September 7 via its official site, neet.nta.nic.in. A total of 18.72 lakh medical aspirants registered for the entrance test held on July 17, this year. Approximately 95 per cent of the registered candidates appeared in NEET UG 2022 and about 9,93,069 candidates qualified for it recording a pass percentage of 56.27. Tanishka from Rajasthan secured the first position in the exam whereas Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule secured the second and third positions on the merit list.

It is to be noted that those who have scored more marks than the cut-off can seek admission to the 15 per cent seats under the all-India quota (AIQ). The AIQ seats are going to be filled in accordance with the statutory regulation of MCI/NMC/DCI, and on the basis of a candidate’s NEET 2022 rank. The states will be administering their own counselling for granting admission to the rest 85 per cent of the seats.

