NEET 2022 Postponement Demand Continues, Students Trend #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants

There are just a few days left for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 to take place and anxious medical aspirants are demanding postponement of the entrance exams. Students seek more time to prepare for NEET and want a postponement of 40 to 60 days. Students also claim that the exam is clashing with CUET. After months of protests, now, aspirants have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

With the hashtag #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants, NEET aspirants claim the PM is their last resort as they have been turned down by everyone else. The students have been claiming that due to the CBSE 12th board exams ending mid-June, they only got a month’s preparation time. Further, in July, JEE Main will be held and the CUET too makes its debut on July 15.

Students who are preparing for the medical entrance exam want the exam to be postponed. They have said “all hopes are gone" and have taken to social media platform, Twitter, to put forth their demands. “I am really stressed what should I do? Can’t revise! #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants #MODIJIdeferNEETUG #MODIJIextendNEEETUG," wrote of the one students on the platform.

The students had earlier said they would go on a hunger strike. They also took to the social media platform with the hashtag Chalo Modi Awas or ‘let’s go to Modi’s residence’, claiming to start a march towards PM Modi’s residence. This year, more 18.72 lakh students have applied for NEET 2022 which is a rise of 2.5 lakh students as compared to last time. The age limit has been removed this time.

