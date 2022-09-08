NEET 2022 Result: Despite Top 4 Rank Holders Getting 715 Marks, Why Tanishka Got AIR 1?

Haryana’s Tanishka has topped the medical entrance exam — NEET 2022 — with 715 marks or 99.99997733 percentile. Tanishka has scored the same marks as three other students, however, she is the one to have got all India rank 1. Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra, Karnataka’s Hrishikesh Nagbhushan, and Karnatka’s Rucha Pawashe have got ranks 2, 3, and 4 respectively despite all of them having the same score.

Why? Because of rank calculating or tie-breaking policy adopted by the National Testing Agency. NTA’s tie-breaking came to light in 2020, when Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh secured 720 out of 720 in NEET, however, Soyeb was given AIR 1 as he was older than Akanksha. In 2021, age as a criterion to decide rank was dropped. This year, age has once again been back. This year, application numbers too have a role to play in deciding ranks.

NEET 2022 AIR 1 Contenders

Rank 1: Tanishka from Rajasthan with 715 marks or 99.9997733 percentile

Rank 2: Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi with 715 marks

Rank 3: Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka with 715 marks

Rank 4: Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka scored 715 marks

NEET 2022 Tie Breaker Rules

In the case of two students having the same marks, NTA gives higher marks to students having

— Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology

If the tie persists, a better rank goes to

— Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry

if the tie still persists the next tie-breaker is

— Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics

followed by

— Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics

— Candidate Older in Age

— Application Number in ascending order

The National Testing Agency declared the result for the biggest exam in India - NEET 2022. A total of 17,64,571 students got their results late night of September 7. Of the total 18.72 lakh students who registered over 1 lakh students gave the exam a miss. Yet, the number of aspirants was highest ever. Among the students who appeared for the exam, 9,93,069 cracked the medical entrance exam. This is a rise from last year when 8,70,074 students passed NEET.

