NEET 2022 Results Soon: Know Cut-Off for UP Govt Medical Colleges

Last Updated: August 13, 2022, 11:16 IST

NEET 2022 results at neet.nta.nic.in soon

NEET 2022: The exam result will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once it is declared. The answer key is expected to be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 by August-end. The exam result will be available on the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in, once it is declared. The answer key is expected to be released before the results. It is likely to be released in the upcoming week.

Students who took the NEET-UG 2022 can look up last year’s cut-offs to know how much score they would need to be enrolled in top medical colleges this academic year. Below is the list of last year’s cut-offs from Uttar Pradesh government medical colleges:

UP Medical CollegeNEET Score General CategoryNEET Score SC CategoryNEET Score ST category
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow647570544
Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya616530502
 Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur 626 533 522
Autonomous State Medical College, Basti 616 527 506
Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida635544509
Autonomous State Medical College, Firozabad620531512
Autonomous State Medical College and Associated Teaching Hospital, Bahraich616525507
Government Allopathic Medical College, Banda617525505
Government Medical College and Super Facility Hospital, Chakrapanpur620531512
Government Medical College, Jalaun619531505

This year, the national level medical entrance exam was held on July 17 in which approximately 18.72 lakh candidates had registered. The test was administered at 3,570 locations in 497 cities across India and 14 cities abroad by the NTA.

To pass NEET 2022, the cut-off is 40 percentile for candidates from the reserved category, and 45 percentile for physically handicapped candidates. While it is 50 percentile for the unreserved category candidates. Last year, the NEET qualifying marks for general category candidates ranged from 138 to 720, while for OBC, SC, and ST categories, it ranged from 108 to 137. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019.

