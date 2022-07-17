NEET 2022 Today: Things to Carry to Exam Hall, Dress Code and Other Key Instructions

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 will begin at 2 pm today, July 17. The last reporting time, however, is 12.30 pm. Candidates who will be wearing customary dresses will have to reach the exam centre by 11:30 am to ensure “proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination," NTA said.

More than 18 lakh students have registered for the medical entrance exam this year. Candidates must carry the hall tickets or admit cards distributed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 12. It is available on the official website -neet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held for 3 hours 20 minutes.

NEET 2022: What to carry

— NEET admit card 2022

— Personal transparent water bottle

— Passport size photograph

— Valid identity proof such as PAN card, Voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, ration card

— Personal small hand sanitiser (50 ml)

NEET 2022: What not to carry

Certain gadgets including phones, smartwatches, microphones, and others are completely prohibited. The NTA has further specified that ownership of any of these items will be considered malpractice and the use of unfair tactics.

NEET 2022: Covid-19 Guidelines

NTA also shared COVID-19 guideline for the safety of NEET 2022 aspirants. Students must practice social distancing, mandatorily wear N-95 masks while at the exam hall, use sanitisers wherever feasible, strictly follow respiratory etiquette such as covering mouth or nose while coughing or sneezing.

NEET 2022: Dress Code

Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted but shoes are not allowed in the exam hall to prevent cheating. Any ornaments or metallic items, any watch or wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc, are not allowed. Students are not allowed to wear items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belts, cap, etc. If someone is found wearing these, they will be asked to remove the articles, as per NTA rules.

“The NTA believes in the sanctity and fairness of conducting the examination, however, it also believes in the sensitivity involved in frisking (girl) candidates and will issue comprehensive instructions accordingly to the staff and other officials at the Examination Centres. The frisking of the female candidates will be done inside a closed enclosure by female staff only," read the official brochure.

