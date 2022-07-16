Home » News » education-career » NEET 2022 Tomorrow: From Banned Items to Documents, Check Last-minute Exam Guidelines

NEET 2022 Tomorrow: From Banned Items to Documents, Check Last-minute Exam Guidelines

Last Updated: July 16, 2022, 12:49 IST

Candidates must remember to carry NEET 2022 admit card to the exam centre (Representative image)
NEET 2022: Since the admit cards have been distributed, those who intend to take the exam must remember to download and carry a printout with them

The all India medical entrance exam — National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 — is going to take place on Sunday, July 17. Ahead of the examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued some important instructions that aspirants should make note of. Since the hall tickets have been distributed on July 12, those who intend to take the exam must remember to download their admit cards and carry a printout with them to their respective exam centres.

NTA has also shared COVID-19 directives, which must be followed for the sake of safe administration of the NEET 2022. Students must practice social distancing, mandatorily wear N-95 masks while at the exam hall, use sanitisers wherever feasible, strictly follow respiratory etiquette such as covering mouth or nose while coughing or sneezing.

NEET 2022: Things allowed to carry/not carry in the examination hall

Candidates must remember to carry these things to the NEET exam centre-

— NEET admit card 2022

— Personal transparent water bottle

— Passport size photograph

— Valid identity proof such as PAN card, Voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, ration card

— Personal small hand sanitiser (50 ml)

Certain gadgets including phones, smartwatches, microphones, and others are completely prohibited from the test centre. The NTA has specified, in the notification, that ownership of any of these items will be considered malpractice and the use of unfair tactics.

The exam is scheduled to run for 3 hours and 20 minutes, commencing at 2 pm and ending at 5:20 pm. This year, the NTA has provided the extra 20 minutes without changing the number of questions. The test booklet will include 200 multiple-choice questions from physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology). More than 18 lakh students have registered for the entrance exam this year. For detailed information, candidates are highly advised to check the official notice available on the website, neet.nta.nic.in.

