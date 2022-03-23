NEET 2022 Website Updated, Notification Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Documents Needed, Syllabus, How to Apply

NEET 2022 notification can be out anytime soon. Earlier it was being said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET 2022 notification in the first week of April, however, now it can be expected anytime soon. The official NEET website has started showing changes and has been updated as per the 2022 rules. This is a significant move and an indication that the notification for the medical entrance exam will be out soon.

This year, the number of students applying for NEET is expected to go up as the government has removed the upper age limit to apply for the medical entrance exam. Those who clear NEET will be eligible to seek admissions in MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical fields. To be eligible to study medicine abroad for Indian nationals, clearing NEET is a must.

NEET 2022: Documents Needed to Apply

— Scanned copy of photo of the candidate

— Scanned copy of signature of the applicant

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Aadhar card

— Category certificate, if applicable

NEET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NTA NEET 2022, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link registration form

Step 3: Register yourself by using a valid email id and mobile number

Step 4: Once the registration is done, save the login credentials

Step 5: Fill in the remaining details of the application form, upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

NEET 2022: Syllabus

NEET syllabus will include questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology of Class 11 and 12. The subject wise detailed syllabus is provided below:

Physics:

Class 11 —Physical world and measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation, Properties of Bulk Matter, Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory, Oscillations and Waves.

Class 12 —Electrostatics,C urrent Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, Electromagnetic Waves, Optics, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Atoms and Nuclei, Electronic Devices

Chemistry:

Class 11 —Basic Concepts of Chemistry, Structure of Atom, Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions, Hydrogen, s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals), Some p-Block Elements, Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques, Hydrocarbons, Environmental Chemistry.

Class 12— Solid State, Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Surface Chemistry, General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, p- Block Elements, d and f Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen, Biomolecules, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday Life.

Biology:

Class 11 —Diversity in Living World, Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants, Cell Structure and Function, Plant Physiology, Human physiology.

Class 12 —Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology and Human Welfare, Biotechnology and Its Applications, Ecology, and environment.

