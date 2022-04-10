NEET 2022: Why do Students Want Postponement, Know Key Issues

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 will be held on July 17. This leaves the student with a gap of only about two months to prepare for the exam, Besides, the board exams too are going on across most state boards. The CBSE 12th exam concludes on June 15. With such less time, a large section of students are now demanding that the medical entrance exam be postponed. They now want the exam be held in August or September first week.

The students have highlighted that they do not have adequate time to prepare. They also added that while the engineering entrance exam — JEE Main — has two attempts this year, NEET has only one. Thus the chance to try for the exam is less and those would not be able to clear will again have to wait for another year.

Advertisement

Besides, droppers of last year have said that the counselling process for NEET 2021 ended late thus leaving the students less time to prepare. Students have to taken to social media platform, Twitter, to put forth their demands with the hashtags #postponeneetug2022, and #ReschduleNEETUG2022. Here’s what the students have to say:

Need more time to prepare

Advertisement

Less Gap between boards and NEET

NEET 2021 counselling ended late, droppers demand more time

Conduct exam after engineering entrance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the undergraduate medical exam. The last date to apply is May 6. This year, NTA has increased the duration of NEET by 20 minutes. Now, students will get 3 hours 20 minutes or 200 minutes to solve the exam. The number of questions will remain 180. It has also eliminated the age limit criteria as well. Till last year, the upper age limit was 25 years for general candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. It has now been removed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.