NEET 2023 Notification by March, Medical Entrance Exam Likely in May

Medical aspirants, the next entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2023-24 will be held in May. According to reports, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 is expected to be held in May. Precisely, the first Sunday of May 2023. This year too, the exam will be held once a year despite the demands of holding the medical entrance exam twice.

Since 2020, due to the pandemic, the academic year was delayed. In 2021, the medical entrance was held in September. In 2022, it was held on July 17, in 2021 it was conducted on September 12. In 2020, the exam was held on September 13. Before the pandemic, the exam used to be held in May. Now, NTA is expected to go back to the pre-pandemic schedule, and the exam is expected to be held on the first Sunday of May.

NEET 2023 notification will be released in March 2023. With the release of the notification, registration-cum-application process will start. Further, the exact exam dates will be released along with the notification.

In 2022, a record number of candidates, over 18 lakh registered for NEET. Making it the biggest entrance exam in India. This year too, the number of applicants is expected to be over 15 lakhs. The government has removed the upper age limit. This gives candidates multiple chances at the medical entrance test.

Both NEET 2022 and NEET 2021 had an internal choice. In NEET 2021, the duration of the exam was also extended. Students were asked 50 questions in each section of which they had to attempt 45 questions in each subject. This might not be applicable this year. The exact details will be known in March. Since most state and central boards have moved back to 100 per cent syllabus and classes are being held in-person, it is unlikely to have all relaxations. For JEE Main — the engineering entrance test — the four attempts a year had gone back to two attempts a year.

