NEET Admit Card 2022 Released at neet.nta.nic.in: Website Crashed, How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the medical entrance exam, NEET 2022. This year, a record number of students, over 18.72 lakh have applied to appear for the medical entrance test. Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam for undergraduate medical and dental colleges will be held on July 17.

Despite the release of admit card, many students are facing issues in downloading their admit cards. for most of the students, the links activated on official sites are showing errors.

While NTA has not issued any official statement, prima facia, it seems to be caused because of a large number of students trying to download admit cards at the same time. Over 18.72 lakh students have registered to take NEET 2022. This year, NTA has also removed the upper age limit to appear for the medical entrance exam. This will not only give chance to students who could not clear NEET on their first or second attempt but also the nurses and allied field professionals who have studied class 12 with biology as a subject can apply for the exam. For students, it might take the competition up.

NEET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download NEET Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET 2022 admit card link on the top bar

Step 3: Click on the link, enter your unique id

Step 4: Download, take a print out

NEET 2022 Admit Card at Alternative Platforms

If a student is unable to download their admit card via the website, they can refer to alternative modes including Umang and Digilocker. Both the platforms can be accessed via the website or via mobile app. Students need to follow these steps -

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store

Step 2: Download Digilocker / Umang App

Step 3: Create Account Using Aadhar and other Details

Step 4: Register NEET registration number

Step 5: Admit Card link Available, Download

NEET 2022: What to Check in Admit Card?

Candidates can check their exam centre, shift, and time indicated on their admit cards issued by the NTA.

After getting your admit card, cross-check all the details to ensure it is error-free. In case of any error, report to the NTA immediately. Here are the top things to check in your NEET 2022 admit card-

— Name

— Roll number

— Exam city

— Exam venue

— Exam timing

— Reporting time

— Covid-19 Instructions

— Dress Code Instructions

In case a candidate is unable to download his/ her Admit Cards from the website, he or she may approach the Help Line between 10:00 am to 05.00 pm or write an email to NTA at neet@nta.ac.in.

NEET Admit Card 2022: Lesser Known Rules

“Any request to change the 1uestion paper medium, exam centre, date, and time provided on the admit card will not be considered under any circumstances", stated NTA in the official notice.

Candidates are requested to retain a copy of the confirmation page, admit card, and scorecard of the NEET (UG) 2022 as the same will not be available after September 30. The admit card will be useful to download scorecards after exams as well as to verify score cards.

Further, NTA reserves the right to withdraw permission, granted inadvertently if any, to a candidate who is not eligible to appear in the NEET (UG) - 2022 even though the admit card has been issued by the NTA, states NEET brochure.

