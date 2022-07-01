NEET Admit Card to CUCET to CTET to CBSE Result Date: Important Academic Events in July

As schools across India reopen after the summer break and colleges too will be soon beginning their new academic sessions - with July comes a new academic calendar in place. Most of the educational boards have announced their board exam results and central boards - CBSE and CISCE are expected to announce their class 10 and class 12 results this month.

July also begins the admission season. Most of the state and central exams are scheduled to release notifications, admit cards, and even hold exams in July. Major entrance exams including JEE Main for engineering entrance, NEET for medical, and newly introduced CUET for admission to all top colleges across India too are scheduled to be held in July.

Here is the academic calendar for July enlisting all major events to look out for in the upcoming month.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results: The most awaiting results - CBSE Board Exams results are expected to be out this month. If reports are to be believed then it is likely that CBSE class 10 results to be announced on July 4 while the CBSE 12th results could be out by July 10. Before the announcement, CBSE will also reveal its result dates as well as the final formula based on which the first-ever two-term board exams will be announced…read more.

CISCE Results: Like CBSE, the second central board, CISCE too is expected to announce ICSE and ISC results by July mid. The Council had earlier announced that the final formula, as well as results, will be out by July 15. The CBSE and CISCE are expected to announce a similar formula for calculations of final results. CISCE has announced that it will not hold two exams next year and will go back to a one exam a year policy...read more.

NEET admit card: July 1 is marked as the doctors’ day and future or aspiring doctors of India are protesting to seek a postponement in the medical entrance exam. They demand that shifting the dates by about 30-40 days will not make a huge difference in the academic schedule but allow them time to prepare and prevent clash with other entrance exams, however, the exam organizing authorities have not shown any inclination towards changing exam dates. The NEET 2022 will be held on July 17 and admit card for the same will be released after July 10. NEET 2022 city intimation slip is already out.

JEE Main Session 2: The JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions. While session 1 has already been conducted, the second session will be held in July. JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30. The admit card for the engineering entrance will be out after July 15. Further, JEE Main session 1 results can also be expected by end of July or August beginning, however, the result dates have not been announced yet.

IIM Entrance Notification: CAT 2022 notification will release by July third week. CAT is an entrance exam for admission to top B schools including the IIMs. CAT 2022 is scheduled to be held in August and the application process is likely to begin in August. This year, either IIM Bangalore or IIM Lucknow will be conducting the exam.

CUCET: The first-ever Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to 86 Universities out of which there are 43 Central Universities, 13 State Universities, 12 Deemed Universities, and 18 Private Universities will be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. This is going to be one of the biggest entrance exams of the year with nearly 1 million students applying for the same. Before the exam, the CUET admit card too will be issued and it is likely to be out in July’s second week.

CTET: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July notification will be out this month. It is expected to be released within the first two weeks of July. The application process will begin along with a notification released at ctet.nic.in. CTET is conducted twice a year and consists of two papers. To become a teacher for classes 1 to 5, one has to appear in paper 1, and to become a teacher from classes 6 to 8, one has to appear in paper 2.

