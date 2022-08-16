NEET Answer Key Today? Know When, Where & How to Download, Estimate Score

Over 18 lakh students are anticipating the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022. The exam conducting body - NTA - has not released any official date, as per previous years, the NEET results are released about a month and a half after holding the exam. This year, however, the number of students taking the exam has shot up to over 18 lakh. Usually, around 15 lakh candidates attempt the exam. The rise in the number of candidates can push the result back by a few weeks.

Talking to the media, officials from the exam conducting body - NTA - have said that they have not yet decided on the date of release of the answer key or the result, however, it is expected that the NEET answer key will be issued by the end of August. Students who attempted the exam will be able to download the PDF from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Advertisement

Read | Will NEET & JEE Main Be Merged Into CUET? Here’s What We Know So Far

Once the answer key is out, students will have a window to raise objections against the same. The result will be based on the final answer key. Students can also estimate scores before the result is out by using the answer key. To do so,

Step 1: Download the answer key and tally it with your response sheet

Step 2: Award 4 marks for correct answer and -1 for every wrong answer

Step 3: Total score will be your estimate. This can change based on the final answer key.

Advertisement

Read | NEET Cheating Scam: Rs 50 Lakh Per Seat, Rs 5 Lakh Per Impersonator, How Medical Entrance Got Rigged

To pass about 50 percentile score will be enough, however, to get admission to a government medical college, students would need about 600 marks in the exam, claim experts. Despite a rise in aspirants, the cut-off is expected to increase Last year, the 50 percentile score for the unreserved category was over 138 marks. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019. If experts are to be believed the minimum marks to pass can go as high as 150 marks.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here