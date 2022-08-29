NEET Answer Key Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, Key Things to Ensure Error-free Response Sheet

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key tomorrow, August 30. Once released, it will be available to candidates on the official website of at neet.nta.nic.in. More than 18 lakh students have taken the medical entrance exam this time. After receiving the response sheet, students must check if there are any errors in it.

The examination was conducted on July 17. Earlier, there have been multiple cases when the answer keys have had errors, which lead to confusions among the students. In case students detect any errors in the answer keys, aspirants of the medical entrance exam, can raise objections as well.

NEET Answer Key 2022: Key Things to Ensure Error-free Response Sheet

To ensure the NEET 2022 answer key is error-free, students must check for the following things on it:

— Roll number

— Student name and spelling

— No of questions

— Answers are correct or not

— Test booklet code and number

— Mother’s name

— Father’s name

NEET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1. Go to NEET official website

Step 2. On the home page, go to candidate activity tab and click on the answer key link

Step 3. Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4. Login and check NEET answer key

Step 5: Download and save for further use

After downloading and thorough checking of the NEET 2022 answer key, if any error has been found, students can challenge the same by paying a fees of Rs 200 per question. Furthermore, once the objection window closes, candidates can no longer raise their queries. The NEET results 2022 will be declared based on the objections raised and the final answer key.

Aspirants can also use the provisional answer key is out, they can use it to calculate their probable scores. As per the marking scheme of the NEET 2022, for each correct answer, candidates are given four marks and one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer. They must know there is no negative marking in the exam for any unattempted questions.

