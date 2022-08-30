NEET Answer Key LIVE Updates: When, Where & How to Download, Raise Objections

“Life is beyond academics," says NEET 2021 toppers Mrinal Kutteri and Karthika G Nair. Now first-year students of AIIMS, New Delhi, both the top rank holders have taken on new interests. While Mrinal says he takes part in cultural activities on the campus, for Karthika, joining AIIMS also means rekindling her passion for dance. What remains common for both is they are now looking beyond academics.

"While preparing for a competitive entrance exam, there is a lot of pressure. It becomes the biggest deal in life and if one fails at it, there is no future. After getting ahead, I have realised that it's not a make-or-break situation. Every situation in life is a learning graph," says Mrinal.