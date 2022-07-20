NEET Bra Removal Row: NTA's Fact Finding Committee to Submit Report in 4 Weeks

After uproar from parents and protests in Kerala, the National Testing Agency has formed a committee to investigate the matter of medical aspirants being allegedly forced to remove their bras before entering the exam centre. The NTA’s committee will visit the exam centre where the incident took place and submit its report in four weeks, the agency informed in an order.

“Candidate of NEET (UG)-2022 being subjected to harassment/ inhuman treatment at a Centre in Kollam District, Kerala during frisking at the examination centre on 17th July 2022, a Fact Finding Committee to ascertain the facts on the spot has been constituted," read an official notice by NTA.

The committee consists of four members namely Dr Sadhana Parashar, senior director at NTA, Shylaja OR, principal of Saraswathi Vidyalaya Arappura Vattiyorkavy in Thiruvanthapuram, and Suchitra Shyjinth from Pragati Academy in Ernakulam.

Advertisement

Read | Girls Were Asked to Carry Bras in Hand on Return: NEET Aspirant Retells Medical Exam ‘Frisking’ Horror

During their visit, the committee will “verify the facts of the matter after talking to all concerned persons" and “see whether the security/frisking Protocols of NTA as detailed in “chapter 9: barred items and Dress Code" of Information Bulletin, as well as “Chapter 3: Para 3.13 of NTA NEET(UG)-2022 guidelines for city coordinators, centre superintendents, observers and invigilators were followed," stated NTA in an official notice.

This comes after the NTA officials had not only denied the claims made by the students but also called the parents making the allegations to be working out of ‘wrong intentions’. The parents of a 17-year-old girl had filed a complaint with police alleging that their daughter was asked to remove her bra before entering the exam centre. Later more girls joined in raising their voices. The incident allegedly occurred because of the ‘hooks’ in the inner ears were metallic and no metal was allowed in the exam hall. While the NTA dress code denies entry of metal accessories it does not mention anything about inner-wear.

The state police have arrested five women in this regard. Among them three worked for an agency hired by the NTA, and two worked for the private educational institution at Ayur in Kollam where the incident happened.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.