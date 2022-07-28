NEET Bra Removing Row: Petition in Kerala HC Seeking Another Attempt at Medical Entrance

A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court Seeking an extra attempt at the medical entrance exam - NEET 2022 alleging that a large number of female students had to undergo mental trauma right before the exam. About 100 female students have claimed that they were asked to remove their bras before entering an exam hall. According to the petition, this caused mental trauma to the students and as a relaxation, they should be allowed another attempt at the exam.

The petitioner claims that the exam conducted under stress just right before the exam can “destroy a person’s memory". The petition asks to reconduct the medical entrance exam two weeks prior to the release of the result. The case will be up for hearing tomorrow, July 29.

The petition filed by Asif Azad also seeks a nation-wise policy on dress code during exams to avoid any humiliation or violation of human rights. He also sighted a similar case that took place in Kerala in 2017 when a girl was asked to remove her inner wear before taking an entrance exam.

Students were asked to remove their bras at the metal detection stage during the frisking process. The incident took place in the exam center at Kollam. An observer at the Ayur centre where the alleged incident took place said that the centre superintendent had told him that they had seen a metal button on the shoulder of a girl. But while explaining the same to the NTA in a letter, the superintendent called the complaints by parents as ‘fictitious’. “I have not directly observed anything like stripping of undergarments as alleged in the complaint," the letter claimed.

Apart from dress code row, a gang of exam solvers was busted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as they were trying to take the medical entrance exam - NEET 2022 on behalf of students. While the FIR has been filed against 11 people, as many as eight have been arrested so far. Among those nabbed, six are exam solvers, according to CBI.

