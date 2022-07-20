NEET Cheating Scam: Rs 50 Lakh Per Seat, Rs 5 Lakh Per Impersonator, How Medical Entrance Got Rigged

The medical entrance exam - NEET 2022 - once again got rigged. This time a gang of exam solvers was busted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the exam day. The exam solvers who appeared in the exam hall to take the exam on behalf of the students were nabbed from their respective exam centers, according to the preliminary investigation.

While the FIR has been filed against 11 people, as many as eight have been arrested so far. Among those nabbed, six are exam solvers, according to CBI. The officials are still looking into the matter and the involvement of more people could not be ruled out. As per the investigation, it seems to be an inter-state scandal with suspected links in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

But how did it happen? How did students and adults from across India pretend to look like students and tried to enter the exam hall?

The ongoing investigation has so far revealed that the gang would ask students to submit their log-in IDs and password with them. At the time of downloading the admit card, the exam solver gang would morph the admit card. The photo of the person who was to take the exam in place of the student would get their photo imposed in place of that of a student.

Going by their plan, when the imposer reached the exam hall, staff will only check to admit card and match with the face of the person and hence they would get inside the exam hall.

To ensure one seat in medical colleges or to get enough marks in NEET, the gang members would demand at least Rs 20 lakh. Of these about Rs 4-5 lakh would be given to medical college students or coaching institute experts who would disguise as a student and write the exam, the investigation revealed.

The entire gang, as per initial reports, was being operated on by a doctor who students from Safdarjung Medical college and was working as a doctor himself. He allegedly coordinated with students, gang members, and exam solvers. The role of several coaching institutes is also being investigated.

