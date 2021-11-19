NEET Cheating Scam's Alleged Mastermind PK Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the alleged mastermind of the NEET cheating scam - ‘Dr PK’. Reports claim PK alias Prem Kumar also called by the name Nilesh Kumar has been running a gang which provide exam solvers for several entrance exams including the medical entrance - NEET 2021. Investigation reveals that PK has been running the gang for NEET for the past five years.

He used to proxy candidates who used to present themselves as the students and solve their papers on their behalf. For solving NEET on behalf of students, he used to charge money in the range of Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh per candidate. PK is a native of Bihar had allegedly owned a three-story building in Patna, and over 1 acre of land in Danapur, and three luxury cars.

>Read | Exam Centre Compromised, Gadgets Hacked, CBI Investigation Reveals How JEE Scam Operated

Advertisement

Apart from NEET, the gang also used to leak question papers and provide proxy candidates for several other exams including UP and Jharkhand state services, Bihar police recruitment, teacher eligibility test and other exams, reveals investigation.

PK was arrested by UP Police from Bihar’s Chhapra village. He was arrested along with his brother-in-law Ritesh Kumar. Ritesh was a clerk in Patna Secretariat and allegedly one of the members of the exam solver gang.

PK was also impersonated as a doctor. Police investigations revealed that PK is a graduate from Patna University that too in correspondence mode, however, he had told people that he is a doctor by profession. He used to step out of the house wearing a doctor coat to allegedly ‘bring people into confidence’.

>Read | Doctors Demand #ExpediteNeetPGCounselling2021, Matter up for Hearing in SC Next Week

The cheating scandal came to light when one of the candidates in the Varanasi centre in NEET 2021 was a BHU student. She had impersonated a class 12 student and tried to take the exam on her behalf. After this several impersonation cases had come to light in the medical entrance exam.

Earlier, Commissioner of Police, Varanasi told news agency ANI that the UP Police have sent a bio-data of all 25 candidates to the NTA. To investigate the role of impersonators, sample fingerprints filled on the form were obtained and were matched to that of all candidates.

CBI had also registered a case against a Nagpur-based coaching centre which used to send medical students and experts on behalf of NEET aspirants to attempt their exams. As per sources while some had used proxy or exam solvers, in some cases the OMR sheets were manipulated and some applicants had modified their data.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.