NEET Counselling 2021 Final Revised Result Out, Reporting Starts Today, Know What's Next

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2021 round 1 result has been announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website — mcc.nic.in. The results after being declared were pulled down twice on February 1 and 2. The final result has now been uploaded. Students allotted their choice of seats in the first round will have to report to the college starting today, February 3.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MCC has decided to allow candidates of UG counselling 2021 for both offline and online reporting to the allotted colleges. “Keeping in view, the prevailing adverse situation of COVID pandemic, MCC has decided to allow candidates of UG Counselling 2021 for a hybrid mode of reporting, that is, candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC in UG Counselling 2021 can report in both online and offline mode at the allotted college," the official notice reads.

Candidates who want to upgrade for round 2 while retaining round 1 seat will have to report physically at the allotted institute to confirm their admission. All admissions made online will be deemed provisional, MCC said. It will be considered final only after document verification at the time of physical joining and medical fitness at the college. The college authorities will have to generate the admission letter online.

The candidates who join their seat of round 1 and later want to withdraw can do so till February 16 up to 4 pm after which they will be considered as part of round 2 and the same rules will apply as applicable for round 2 of counselling.

NEET Counselling 2021: Round 2

The counselling process for medical college admission is being held for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. It will be held in four rounds — round 1, round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and stray vacancy. Candidates who do not get their college/course as per their choice in the first round will have to apply for round 2 when the application begins.

Candidates who join the allotted seat in round 2 or after will not be allowed to resign or take part in any of the further rounds of NEET counselling. Those who have not joined the allotted seat in the second round will be eligible for further rounds only after forfeiture of the security deposit and a fresh registration process in the mop-up round.

