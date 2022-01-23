NEET Counselling 2021: Having Trouble Receiving OTP? MCC Issues Notification

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the first round of couselling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Students who have cleared the exam can register themselves at mcc.nic.in. However, several candidates are having trouble receiving OTPs during the application process. In this regard, the committee said that the OTP would be sent to the registered mobile numbers and emails by default. It would also be available on the SANDES app.

“MCC of DGHS is receiving many e mails from candidates participating in Round-1 of UG Counselling 2021 regarding OTP not being received on their respective mobile numbers at the time of registration," wrote the committee adding that the OTP is being sent by default on the registered mobile number and email ids of the candidates at the time of verification. It is also being sent to SANDES app. Hence, candidates are advised to download app on their mobiles so that they can check OTP from the app as well.

This year, there will be a total of four rounds of NEET counselling — round, 1, round 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy rounds. Further, apart from SC, ST, and PwD quota, seats have also been reserved for EWS and OBC candidates. The Supreme Court has allowed the reservation of 10 per cent of seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) for EWS and 27 per cent for OBC candidates.

As per the official schedule released by MCC, the choice filling process for the first round of NEET 2021 counselling will begin from January 20 and continue till January 24 following which there will be a document verification process by the respective colleges on January 25.

After registration and payment of fees, candidates will have to fill and lock their course/college preference online. After taking the candidates’ preferences and merit list, the MCC will allot seats. Fresh registration will only be done for the first three rounds and not for the stray vacancy round. After verification, the process of seat allotment for the NEET counselling 2021 first round will be done on January 27 and 28 and results will be declared on January 29. This will be followed by the remaining three rounds of counselling.

