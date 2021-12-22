NEET Counselling 2021: List of States Where Medical College Admissions Have Started

It has been over a month since National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results but the pan-India counselling process is yet to begin. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on December 10 in an official statement said that counselling is delayed due to an ongoing case in Supreme Court. The next hearing on the plea challenging EWS and OBC reservation in the all-India quota is listed for January 6.

While the MCC is expected to issue the notification for all India quota NEET-UG 2021 counselling after January 6. Many states, however, have started their undergraduate medical counselling for the seats under the state quota.

Advertisement

MCC will conduct the counselling for 15 per cent of total undergraduate medical seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) in four rounds. The state counselling bodies are assigned to conduct counselling processes for admission to 85 per cent of undergraduate medical seats in their respective states.

NEET Counselling 2021: Here are the state-wise updates on medical college admissions

>Tamil Nadu: Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chennai, has started the NEET 2021 counselling in the state for 7400 MBBS seats and 2,873 BDS seats on December 19. The last date for registration of the counselling is January 7, 2022.

>Gujarat: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat carried out the registration form or NEET UG counselling from December 10 to 14. The committee will publish the NEET merit list at medadmgujarat.org. And applicants have to undergo document verification for admission.

Advertisement

>Read | NEET 2021: Know Score Needed to Get Admission to Top Govt Medical Colleges

>Assam: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam is conducting the NEET counselling process for state quota medical seats. DME has released the merit list and the same can be viewed on dme.assam.gov.in.

>Karnataka: Applicants who are interested in counselling can apply for the same by visiting the website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)- kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form for counselling till December 22. The NEET counselling process will be different for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates, KEA said.

Advertisement

>Punjab: The provisional merit list for NEET UG counselling has been released by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at bfuhs.ac.in. The last date for online registration of counselling was November 28, 2022.

>Read | NIRF 2021: AIIMS Delhi Best Medical College in India, Check List of Top 25

>Himachal Pradesh: The NEET UG Counselling in Himachal Pradesh is being conducted by Atal Medical and Research University on behalf of the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The registration has ended on December 19.

Advertisement

>Andhra Pradesh: As part of the NEET-UG Counselling, Dr NTR University of Health Science (NTRUHS) released the rank list 2021 for MBBS/BDS courses on the official website - ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.