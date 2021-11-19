NEET counselling 2021: MCC Asks Medical College Aspirants to Beware of 'Fake Agents'

Lakhs of students who have cleared the NEET 2021 are awaiting counselling for admission to medical colleges. NEET counselling are held by the Medical counselling Committee (MCC). While the MCC is yet to reveal the counselling schedule, it has released an advisory for candidates participating un counselling 2021.

MCC has asked candidates to be cautious of ‘fake agents’ and advised them to ‘perform all activities related to registration on the website by themselves instead of hiring an agent for the same.’ Before starting the counselling, the committee said, “Any case of fraudulent website or agent may be immediately reported to MCC and FIR may be lodged by a candidate for such matters."

>Read | Unhappy with Previous Rank, Uttar Pradesh Boy Appears for NEET Again Gets Rank 4

Advertisement

It also busted a myth and clarified that MCC does not allot seats on a nomination basis. " It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from the MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats."

MCC of DGHS allots seats to candidates on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software which can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from the MCC website, it added.

Candidates who secured the minimum qualifying marks must keep their documents ready. General category candidates need to secure at least 50 percentile marks to clear NEET 2021. While those belonging to the SC, ST, must secure 40 percentile and PwD candidates need to score 45 percentile.

NEET counselling 2021: Documents Needed

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

>Also Read|NEET MDS Cut-off Reduced, Now it is 26.971 Percentile Instead of 50

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

Meanwhile, NEET PG counselling is put on hold over the OBC and EWS quota in medical colleges. Taking to social media platforms, young doctors have expressed their disappointments regarding the counselling dates being postponed time and over again. They have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #ExpediteNeetPGCounselling2021 and called for an “immediate decision" to fix the dates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.