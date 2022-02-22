NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Asks States to Postpone Medical UG, PG Admission Schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has asked state counselling bodies to amend their counselling schedules of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 in light of the extension of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical counselling dates for All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The MCC recommends that state counselling be done once the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has completed its All-India counselling.

The schedule of UG and PG counselling for each round will be extended as directed by the court in various counselling matters from time to time. Candidates can view the official notification at mcc.nic.in, the MCC’s official website.

“It is advised that states may revise their schedule such that each round of state quota counselling is conducted after the All India Quota counselling conducted by MCC of DGHS as per the directions issued by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P(C) No. 76 of 2015 Ashish Ranjan & Ors. Vs. Union of India & Ors," the MCC notification read.

The decision was made after the MCC of DGHS received representations from state DMEs regarding the change of the schedule of state counselling, as the schedule of All India UG and PG counselling being conducted by the MCC of DGHS and that of state counselling clashed.

“MCC of DGHS is receiving representations from the State DMEs regarding revision of schedule of state counselling since the schedule of All India UG/PG counselling being conducted by MCC of DGHS and that of state counselling are clashing," the notice added.

In the meantime, the NEET PG counselling 2021 round 2 choice filling deadlines have been extended till February 14. The choice locking period for round 2 of PG counselling will run from February 13 to 14.

For all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG – the MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling. MCC will hold four rounds of counselling for UG and PG medical and dental seats. AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round are the four rounds.

