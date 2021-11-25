NEET Counselling 2021: Merit List Released for Assam, Andhra Pradesh for State Quota Admissions

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, and the Dr NTR University of Health Science (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh, have released the NEET 2021 merit list for admission to 85 per cent state quota seats. The candidates who secured the minimum cut-off marks will be eligible to apply for further admission process on the basis of their and rank.

Candidates can visit the official websites of the respective states to check the NEET 2021 counselling merit list. The Assam NEET 2021 rank list is published on the official website of DME at dme.assam.gov.in, whereas the Andhra Pradesh merit list is published on the ntruhs.ap.nic.in. Here is a step-wise process to access the NEET 2021 rank list for both states.

>Assam NEET 2021 merit list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME Assam

Step 2: After landing on the homepage, click on the ‘NEET UG 2021-Assam State Merit List’ link

Step 3: As you click on the link, the NEET-UG merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and save a copy of it

>Andhra Pradesh NEET 2021 merit List: How to check

Step 1: Since the AP NEET merit list will be issued by NTRUHS, candidates will be required to visit the official website of NTRUHS

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, click on the designated link for the NEET-UG merit list

Step 3: The merit list will be displayed on the screen in PDF form

Step 4: Download it and go through it

The NEET 2021 merit list will contain details like candidates’ roll number, name, gender, category, and marks obtained by them. The applicants who have made it to the first rank list must keep visiting the respective websites for further updates on NEET 2021 counselling. They will be required to apply for admission to various medical colleges as per their choice and rank. After this, the concerned department will release the provisional seat allotment list.

